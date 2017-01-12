Top Stories
Thu, 12 January 2017 at 2:30 am

Eddie Redmayne Heads Back to London After the Golden Globes

Eddie Redmayne Heads Back to London After the Golden Globes

Eddie Redmayne looks tired as he arrives at Heathrow airport after a late night flight on Tuesday (January 10) in London, England.

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actor stayed comfy in a sweatshirt, scarf, and sneakers for his flight back home.

Over the weekend, Eddie suited up to attend the 2017 Golden Globes on in Beverly Hills.

Eddie is currently busy filming the upcoming animated film Early Man in England.

10+ pictures inside of Eddie Redmayne making his way through the airport…
