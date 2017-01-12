Ewan McGregor Will Play Two Characters on 'Fargo' Season 3!

Ewan McGregor is set to star in the upcoming third season of FX’s anthology series Fargo and he’s opening up about his multiple roles on the show!

The 45-year-old actor appeared alongside co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Carrie Coon, Michael Stuhlbarg, and David Thewlis at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour panel on Thursday (January 12) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

Ewan revealed during the panel that he plays two roles on the show and they are not twins, but they are brothers. “I’m doing the ‘Fargo’-y accent,” he told the critics. “It’s the hardest accent I’ve ever done, and I did a Dutch one once.”

The third season of Fargo will debut in April!

FYI: Mary is wearing a By Johnny bodysuit and skirt.