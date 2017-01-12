Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 11:50 pm

Ewan McGregor Will Play Two Characters on 'Fargo' Season 3!

Ewan McGregor Will Play Two Characters on 'Fargo' Season 3!

Ewan McGregor is set to star in the upcoming third season of FX’s anthology series Fargo and he’s opening up about his multiple roles on the show!

The 45-year-old actor appeared alongside co-stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Carrie Coon, Michael Stuhlbarg, and David Thewlis at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour panel on Thursday (January 12) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

Ewan revealed during the panel that he plays two roles on the show and they are not twins, but they are brothers. “I’m doing the ‘Fargo’-y accent,” he told the critics. “It’s the hardest accent I’ve ever done, and I did a Dutch one once.”

The third season of Fargo will debut in April!

FYI: Mary is wearing a By Johnny bodysuit and skirt.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Carrie Coon, David Thewlis, Ewan McGregor, Fargo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, michael stuhlbarg

