Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 8:05 pm

Feud's Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon Discuss How Hollywood Treats Older Actresses

Feud's Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon Discuss How Hollywood Treats Older Actresses

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon are starring in the upcoming FX series Feud and they have opened up about the opportunities being given to older actresses and how not much has changed over the years.

The ladies were joined by co-stars Catherine Zeta Jones, Kiernan Shipka, and Alison Wright, along with series creator Ryan Murphy, at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Thursday (January 12) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

“I don’t think it’s changed that much really to tell you the truth,” Jessica said (via Mashable). “It’s not necessarily a question of age or looks. I think it is who is interested in these stories. If the powers that be don’t find there is anything valuable or interesting in a story about a woman of a certain age, those films aren’t going to get made.”

“The line has been pushed,” Susan added. “But aging actors still have the same problems. I can guarantee that.”

Click inside to read what Ryan Murphy had to say on the subject…

“What i love about the show is it it set is in 1962, but the themes and issue in the show are so modern,” Ryan said. “Women are still going through this stuff today — nothing has really changed. We wanted to dig into that aspect. Although I do still think they [series subjects Joan Crawford and Bette Davis] are hilarious and their interactions are hilarious — we didn’t want to avoid that. But we wanted to hopefully take it away from what people would expect, and make it [a] little more emotional.”

Just Jared on Facebook
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 01
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 02
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 03
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 04
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 05
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 06
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 07
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 08
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 09
feud jessica lange susan sarandon tca tour 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 TCA, Alison Wright, Catherine Zeta Jones, Jessica Lange, Kiernan Shipka, Ryan Murphy, Susan Sarandon, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here