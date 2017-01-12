Feud's Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon Discuss How Hollywood Treats Older Actresses

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon are starring in the upcoming FX series Feud and they have opened up about the opportunities being given to older actresses and how not much has changed over the years.

The ladies were joined by co-stars Catherine Zeta Jones, Kiernan Shipka, and Alison Wright, along with series creator Ryan Murphy, at the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour on Thursday (January 12) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

“I don’t think it’s changed that much really to tell you the truth,” Jessica said (via Mashable). “It’s not necessarily a question of age or looks. I think it is who is interested in these stories. If the powers that be don’t find there is anything valuable or interesting in a story about a woman of a certain age, those films aren’t going to get made.”

“The line has been pushed,” Susan added. “But aging actors still have the same problems. I can guarantee that.”

Click inside to read what Ryan Murphy had to say on the subject…

“What i love about the show is it it set is in 1962, but the themes and issue in the show are so modern,” Ryan said. “Women are still going through this stuff today — nothing has really changed. We wanted to dig into that aspect. Although I do still think they [series subjects Joan Crawford and Bette Davis] are hilarious and their interactions are hilarious — we didn’t want to avoid that. But we wanted to hopefully take it away from what people would expect, and make it [a] little more emotional.”