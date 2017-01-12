Top Stories
These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Meek Mill Takes a Really Bad Fall on Ice (VIDEO)

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 4:30 am

Gabrielle Union Struts Her Way Around NYC

Gabrielle Union is all smiles she keeps warm in a giant, furry coat while stepping out on Tuesday morning (January 10) in New York City.

The 44-year-old actress is in NYC to promote the new season of her hit show Being Mary Jane.

Later that night, Gabrielle braved the cold in a bright patterned mini dress as she stepped out for a night on the town.

Also pictured inside: Gabrielle wearing a caramel-colored fur-lined jacket while stepping out on Wednesday (January 11) in NYC.

Season four of Being Mary Jane airs on Tuesday nights on BET.
