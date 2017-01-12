Top Stories
Thu, 12 January 2017 at 2:34 pm

Gabrielle Union Totally Cried Watching President Obama's Farewell Address!

Gabrielle Union Totally Cried Watching President Obama's Farewell Address!

Gabrielle Union had nothing but praise for President Barack Obama after his powerful farewell address!

“I loved the speech, I mean I cried for most of it. For a number of reasons,” the 44-year-old entertainer expressed while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday evening (January 11) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gabrielle Union

“I don’t want to say it’s the last time we’re going to have that kind of intelligence and grace, but…,” Gabrielle continued with a sigh.

Gabrielle also promoted her hit show Being Mary Jane, which is back on BET now!


Gabrielle Union – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

FYI: Gabrielle is wearing Pierre Hardy parade shoes on The Late Show, and Nicholas Kirkwood shoes on her way inside the theater.
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS, PacificCoastNews
