Girls' Jemima Kirke & Husband Michael Mosberg Split

Jemima Kirke and her husband Michael Mosberg have officially called it quits after seven years of marriage, Us Weekly confirms.

The 31-year-old Girls actress and the former lawyer tied the knot in 2009 and reportedly decided to split up in the summer of 2016.

One source claimed Michael was a member of the exclusive dating app Raya.

The former couple, who reportedly met when Jemima was in rehab, are parents to their six-year-old daughter Rafaella and their four-year-old son Memphis.

Girls will return for its sixth and final season on Sunday (February 12).