Top Stories
President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 6:08 pm

James Corden Joins Cast of 'Ocean's Eight'

James Corden Joins Cast of 'Ocean's Eight'

James Corden has officially signed on to join the cast of the highly anticipated Ocean’s Eight!

The 38-year-old Late Late Show host will have a supporting role in the movie, Deadline reports.

The female-driven Ocean’s Eleven spin-off also stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

In the film, James will play an insurance investigator who gets suspicious of the ladies as they plan a heist in New York.

It was recently reported that Katie Holmes may be making a cameo in the movie as well.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Frederick M. Brown; Photos: Getty
Posted to: James Corden, Movies, Ocean's Eight

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here