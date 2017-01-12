James Corden Joins Cast of 'Ocean's Eight'

James Corden has officially signed on to join the cast of the highly anticipated Ocean’s Eight!

The 38-year-old Late Late Show host will have a supporting role in the movie, Deadline reports.

The female-driven Ocean’s Eleven spin-off also stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

In the film, James will play an insurance investigator who gets suspicious of the ladies as they plan a heist in New York.

It was recently reported that Katie Holmes may be making a cameo in the movie as well.