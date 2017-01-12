Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon's 'Feud' Gets Premiere Date

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon‘s upcoming FX limited series, Feud: Bette and Joan, has gotten a premiere date from the network.

The Ryan Murphy show will debut on Sunday, March 5.

The show will focus on Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and their famous feud while working on their 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, and Alison Wright, also star, with Dominic Burgess, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Kiernan Shipka as guest stars.