Top Stories
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 12:20 pm

Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon's 'Feud' Gets Premiere Date

Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon's 'Feud' Gets Premiere Date

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon‘s upcoming FX limited series, Feud: Bette and Joan, has gotten a premiere date from the network.

The Ryan Murphy show will debut on Sunday, March 5.

The show will focus on Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon) and their famous feud while working on their 1962 film What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?

Alfred Molina, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Jackie Hoffman, and Alison Wright, also star, with Dominic Burgess, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates and Kiernan Shipka as guest stars.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jessica Lange, Ryan Murphy, Susan Sarandon

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here