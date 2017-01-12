Jude Law Says 'The Young Pope' Outfits Are Like Wearing Six Carpets On Top Of You!'

Jude Law is all smiles while attending a special screening of his new HBO show The Young Pope held at the Crosby Street Hotel on Wednesday (January 11) in New York City.

The 44-year-old actor was joined at the event by writer-director Paolo Sorrentino, as well as Toni Garrn, Kathleen Turner, Lena Hall, Martha Stewart, Gina Gershon, Padma Lakshmi, Mike Myers and Sarita Choudhury, who all came out to show their support.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jude Law

That same evening, Jude made his way to the Ed Sullivan Theater to make an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he promoted The Young Pope and talked about the extravagant outfits.

“I understand now. I always thought, you know talking about age, that pope’s walking [hunched down] because they’re old. They’re walking like that because that stuff weighs so much,” Jude revealed. “It’s like wearing six carpets on top of you.”



Jude Law – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

Also pictured: Jude spotted heading back to his hotel on Tuesday (January 10).

35+ pictures inside of Jude Law out and about promoting The Young Pope…



Jude Law – ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’