Justin Bieber Casually Dabs in the Middle of the Street

Justin Bieber had a little fun with photographers this week.

The 22-year-old “What Do You Mean?” singer was spotted “dabbing” for the paparazzi as they took photos while out and about on Wednesday afternoon (January 11) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin recently rewatched his 2011 hit documentary film.

“Watched never say never on Netflix. Great movie,” he tweeted to fans.

In case you missed it, Ed Sheeran recently revealed that Justin‘s song “Love Yourself” was originally written for his album Divide, out on March 3.