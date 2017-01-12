Top Stories
Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 3:06 pm

Justin Bieber Casually Dabs in the Middle of the Street

Justin Bieber Casually Dabs in the Middle of the Street

Justin Bieber had a little fun with photographers this week.

The 22-year-old “What Do You Mean?” singer was spotted “dabbing” for the paparazzi as they took photos while out and about on Wednesday afternoon (January 11) in Toluca Lake, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin recently rewatched his 2011 hit documentary film.

“Watched never say never on Netflix. Great movie,” he tweeted to fans.

In case you missed it, Ed Sheeran recently revealed that Justin‘s song “Love Yourself” was originally written for his album Divide, out on March 3.
Just Jared on Facebook
justin bieber dabs street toluca lake 01
justin bieber dabs street toluca lake 02
justin bieber dabs street toluca lake 03
justin bieber dabs street toluca lake 04
justin bieber dabs street toluca lake 05

Photos: AKM-GSI
Posted to: Justin Bieber

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here