Thu, 12 January 2017 at 6:00 am

Katie Holmes Shares an Inside Look into Her 'Mom Purse'

Katie Holmes Shares an Inside Look into Her 'Mom Purse'

Katie Holmes is all smiles as she enjoys a stroll around town with a friend on Tuesday afternoon (January 10) in New York City.

The 38-year-old actress looked pretty as she went without makeup as she stayed warm in trench coat, jeans, and loafers.

The next day, Katie took to Instagram to share a pic inside her purse.

“Mom purse :)” Katie captioned the below pic of her bag filled with snacks for her 10-year-old daughter Suri.

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Katie Holmes

