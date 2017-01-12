Top Stories
Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 1:12 pm

Kendall Jenner Explains Those Lip Injection Rumors

Kendall Jenner is shooting down rumors that she’s had work done to her lips.

The 21-year-old model explains that it all started when her sister Kylie over-lined her puckers one day.

“When I deleted my Instagram back in November, people were saying, ‘Kendall deleted her account to have full facial reconstruction!’ I think they might have been referencing the day Kylie and I did a livestream for our book,” Kendall wrote on her app. “We had to hurry, so I let Ky do my face. I never wear lip liner or lipstick unless it’s the occasional obvious red. I left all of the makeup on because we were so rushed and I went out and did my thing. I LOVED my makeup. I never say this, but I just felt so pretty. 😊”

She continued, “All of a sudden, photos of us came out with headlines like, ‘OMG Kendall got her lips done and got full facial reconstruction—look at her cheekbones, look at her nose!’ Kylie saw it all unfold and felt bad, so she went on Snapchat and took the blame.”

“It’s all so exhausting. As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense. It’s crazy because sometimes I feel like people just want me to lose,” Kendall added. “People forget that they’re talking about real people who have real feelings and actually live their everyday lives (for the most part) just like everyone else.”
