Kim Kardashian Robbery: First Suspect Charged in Crime

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 1:50 pm

One suspect has officially been charged in the Kim Kardashian Paris robbery case.

The man is a 63-year-old, who is being referred to as Yunice A. for now. The man was officially charged on Thursday (January 12).

He is reportedly being charged with armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association. Police want him to stay in their custody for the time being, TMZ reports.

17 other people were arrested, but Yunice is the first charged.
