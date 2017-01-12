Kim Kardashian Robbery: Four Suspects Charged in Crime

Four suspects have now officially been charged by Paris authorities in connection with Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery case back in October.

The 36-year-old reality star was tied up and held at gunpoint, and police have been searching for suspects for months.

It was reported earlier today that a 63-year-old, who is being referred to as Yunice A., has already been charged.

Now, three others join him as well – Florus H., 44, has been handed complicity charges in the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as a criminal association charge. Marceau B., 64, faces preliminary charges of handling stolen goods and criminal association. Gary M., 27, was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping. (via the Associated Press)

Click inside to see what Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian recently had to say about the robbery…

“It’s traumatizing and terrifying, but genuinely, that’s when you get down on your knees and you pray and you thank the Lord that nothing worse happened,” Khloe Kardashian said during an interview with Natalie Morales on the Today show, adding that it was a “relief” when her family found out that 17 suspects had been taken into custody.