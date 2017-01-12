Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 8:04 pm

Kim Kardashian Robbery: Four Suspects Charged in Crime

Kim Kardashian Robbery: Four Suspects Charged in Crime

Four suspects have now officially been charged by Paris authorities in connection with Kim Kardashian‘s Paris robbery case back in October.

The 36-year-old reality star was tied up and held at gunpoint, and police have been searching for suspects for months.

It was reported earlier today that a 63-year-old, who is being referred to as Yunice A., has already been charged.

Now, three others join him as well – Florus H., 44, has been handed complicity charges in the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as a criminal association charge. Marceau B., 64, faces preliminary charges of handling stolen goods and criminal association. Gary M., 27, was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping. (via the Associated Press)

Click inside to see what Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian recently had to say about the robbery…

“It’s traumatizing and terrifying, but genuinely, that’s when you get down on your knees and you pray and you thank the Lord that nothing worse happened,” Khloe Kardashian said during an interview with Natalie Morales on the Today show, adding that it was a “relief” when her family found out that 17 suspects had been taken into custody.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here