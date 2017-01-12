Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 10:30 pm

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Blonde Bob Hairstyle!

Kylie Jenner Shows Off New Blonde Bob Hairstyle!

Kylie Jenner is debuting her latest new hairstyle!

The 19-year-old tv personality is showing off her new platinum-blonde, bob haircut while making her way out of a studio on Thursday afternoon (January 12) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kylie Jenner

Kylie is a big fan of changing up her hairstyle every so often. Back in September, Kylie bleached her hair for the first time.

She also took to Instagram to share a whole bunch of new pictures of her dramatic new ‘do.

No word yet if the platinum hair is just a wig or if it’s here to stay.

Check out Kylie‘s new hair below!

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Photos: AKM-GSI, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

