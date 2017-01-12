Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 7:43 pm

'La La Land' Stage Musical Is a Possibility!

'La La Land' Stage Musical Is a Possibility!

The new movie musical La La Land has been winning over audiences and winning tons of awards as well, and now it looks like there’s a possibility of it being turned into a stage show!

Lionsgate released the movie, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and the studio’s co-president Erik Feig told investors that a live stage show could happen some day.

“If we want to do a stage show, we can do a stage show,” he said (via THR).

The studio previously turned the dance franchise Step Up into a stage show, currently playing in Dubai, and he pointed to that as an example.

We sure would love to see La La Land on Broadway one day!
