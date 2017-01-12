'La La Land' Stage Musical Is a Possibility!

The new movie musical La La Land has been winning over audiences and winning tons of awards as well, and now it looks like there’s a possibility of it being turned into a stage show!

Lionsgate released the movie, starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, and the studio’s co-president Erik Feig told investors that a live stage show could happen some day.

“If we want to do a stage show, we can do a stage show,” he said (via THR).

The studio previously turned the dance franchise Step Up into a stage show, currently playing in Dubai, and he pointed to that as an example.

We sure would love to see La La Land on Broadway one day!