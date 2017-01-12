Lady Gaga Won't Play Donatella Versace in 'American Crime Story'

Lady Gaga will not be playing Donatella Versace in the upcoming third season of American Crime Story.

Ryan Murphy was flat out asked if Gaga would be taking on the role of the iconic fashion designer, and he replied “No.”

“Not really. She’s a friend. But she’s very busy this next year — she’s doing Super Bowl and then she’s doing ‘A Star Is Born’ and I believe that she’s going on tour. And when you’re going to do a show like Versace, it’s a five-month commitment, it’s a very big show, we’re shooting it all over the world. So I just don’t think with her schedule, I knew that it would never had worked. But I would love to work with her on something in the future,” Ryan added.

At one point, it was rumored that Gaga would be taking on the role. Gaga and Donatella have been friends for years.