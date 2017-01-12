Leighton Meester & Jordana Brewster Attend 2017 TCA All-Star Party!

Leighton Meester strikes a fierce pose as she arrives at the FOX Winter Television Critics Association 2017 All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on Wednesday night (January 11) Pasadena, Calif.

The 30-year-old actress showed off her curves in a black outfit as she was joined on the red carpet by fellow actress Jordana Brewster.

Other stars in attendance at the party included Emily Deschanel, Serayah McNeil, Eddie Cibrian, Queen Latifah, Aubrey Plaza, Kristen Schaal, Stephen Moyer, Naomi Campbell, and Susan Sarandon.

