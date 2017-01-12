Top Stories
President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 6:38 pm

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adopts Baby Girl!

Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman Adopts Baby Girl!

Kimberly Schlapman has welcomed a new baby girl to her family!

The 47-year-old Little Big Town singer made the announcement on her Instagram account on Thursday (January 12).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kimberly Schlapman

“The New Year brought our family new love,” Kimberly captioned a photo of herself with her fam – husband Stephen Schlapman, their oldest daughter Daisy, 9, and their newest addition (below). “We’re so excited to introduce you to Daisy‘s little sister, Dolly Grace. ❤️”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

A photo posted by Kimberly Schlapman (@ohgussie) on

Credit: Judy Eddy; Photos: WENN
