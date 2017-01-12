Top Stories
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 11:35 am

Los Angeles Is Getting a Second Football Team: Chargers Announce Move to L.A.

Los Angeles Is Getting a Second Football Team: Chargers Announce Move to L.A.
  • The San Diego Chargers have made it official…they’re moving to Los Angeles – TMZ
  • Shay Mitchell is getting her own reality show – Just Jared Jr
  • Is Rosie O’Donnell rejoining The View? – Gossip Cop
  • The first Taylor Swift sighting of 2017! – Lainey Gossip
  • Late night hosts have been making fun of Donald Trump‘s alleged Golden Showers – TooFab
  • We’re freaking out over this Ariana Grande news – MTV
  • President Obama‘s love for his daughters will get you very emotional – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Football, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here