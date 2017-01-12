Loving's Ruth Negga Gets Rock Star Support for Awards Season

Ruth Negga has received Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for her work in the movie Loving and she’s getting some rock star support on her journey to securing an Oscar nom!

The 35-year-old actress was joined by U2‘s Dave “The Edge” Evans at special screening of Loving that he hosted on Wednesday (January 11) at NeueHouse in Los Angeles.

Rosanna Arquette was also in attendance at the event.

Earlier this week, Ruth made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and opened up about getting name-checked by Meryl Streep during her acceptance speech at the Globes this past weekend.