Mahershala Ali Calls His 'Game of Thrones' Audition The Worst Of His Life!

Mahershala Ali could’ve been on Game of Thrones… that’s if his only audition for the show didn’t go horribly wrong!

“I think my audition guaranteed that I wasn’t almost on Game of Thrones,” the 42-year-old Moonlight star revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday (January 11) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mahershala Ali

“It was like for this merchant, do you remember this merchant who gets locked in a safe in season three or something like that. I’d gone in for this casting director before, and I felt like I had two other wonky auditions with her, but I was really prepared this time around,” Mahershala added. “That was one of the worst auditions of my life.”

Mahershala can also be seen in Hidden Figures, which is currently #1 at the Box Office.



Mahershala Ali’s Terrible Game of Thrones Audition

Click inside to watch the rest of Mahershala Ali’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…



Mahershala Ali – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’



Mahershala Ali – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’



Mahershala Ali – ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’