Thu, 12 January 2017 at 10:32 pm

Marie Osmond Says She's Not Performing at the Inauguration

After reports surfaced claiming that Marie Osmond said she would perform at Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration, she has revealed she will not perform.

“Many of you have seen various stories saying that I volunteered or that I am performing at the inauguration. So let me be clear!” the entertainer wrote in a message on Twitter. “I had no intention of performing at this inauguration, no matter who won!”

“I try to stay out of politics. I’m an entertainer. My interview statement simply tried to be nice and promote a message of love, not hate,” she said. “I have performed for several Presidents, done USO tours, and my charity Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals takes children to the White house to visit the President ever year – regardless of who the sitting President is.”

“I love this great country!” she concluded.

