Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 9:57 pm

Mark Wahlberg Told Justin Bieber Not to Send Him Pics in His Underwear

Justin Bieber was so proud of his Calvin Klein ads that he sent them to his pal Mark Wahlberg, a former model for the underwear brand.

Mark opened up about receiving the steamy photos from Justin and how he reacted.

“He is a very nice young man. He is a friend of mine. I’ve spent time with him. He did send me the pictures. I was like, ‘You don’t send a guy pictures like this,’” Mark said on Conan. “He was proud. It was a big deal for him to do it. I was like, I’m at 45, a dad, a husband and a father of four, I’m trying to move away from that image.”

Pictured inside: Justin stepping out in a casual outfit to have lunch at Paty’s Restaurant on Thursday (January 12) in Toluca Lake, Calif.
Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes; Photos: AKM-GSI
Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg

