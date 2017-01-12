Marvel's 'The Defenders' - First Look Photo!

Check out your first look at Marvel’s The Defenders on the cover of EW.

The cover features Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock, a.k.a. Daredevil), Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), and Finn Jones (Danny Rand, a.k.a. Iron Fist) in character.

The quartet first came together to finally begin filming for the upcoming Netflix series back in December.

“Every one of them is following their own trail of bread crumbs, trying to unpack a mystery in New York,” showrunner Marco Ramirez told the mag. “We wanted them all caught off guard. Once they’re in that room together, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, s—, who are you?’”

