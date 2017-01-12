Miley Cyrus Sends Wayne Coyne Photos Of Herself Peeing

Miley Cyrus and Flaming Lips member Wayne Coyne have a very interesting friendship.

He recently opened up about his texting habits with Miley, who he collaborated with on her album Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz.

“We’ve texted each other every day,” Wayne told U.K.’s The Guardian. “I’ll say: ‘What are you doing?’ and she’ll send me pictures of herself peeing. Sometimes it’s 1,000 times a day, sometimes it’s a couple of times a day, but we’re in each other’s lives.”

Pictured: Miley and boyfriend Liam Hemsworth grab sushi with Wayne at Nobu on Wednesday night (January 12) in Malibu, Calif.