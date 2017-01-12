Top Stories
These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 8:45 am

OITNB's Lea DeLaria & Fiancee Chelsea Fairless Split, End Engagement

OITNB's Lea DeLaria & Fiancee Chelsea Fairless Split, End Engagement

Orange is the New Black‘s Lea DeLaria and her fiancee Chelsea Fairless have announced their split, days after what was supposed to be their wedding day.

“Our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support ❤ xoxo Lea & @female_trouble,” Lea wrote on Instagram.

Chelsea and Lea were going to get married on January 8, which was Lea‘s parents’ wedding anniversary. The pair got engaged in February of 2015.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Chelsea Fairless, Lea Delaria, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here