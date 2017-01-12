OITNB's Lea DeLaria & Fiancee Chelsea Fairless Split, End Engagement

Orange is the New Black‘s Lea DeLaria and her fiancee Chelsea Fairless have announced their split, days after what was supposed to be their wedding day.

“Our split is amicable. Please exclude us from the tragic and basic celebrity breakup narrative. We were happy together for four years and will remain in each other’s lives. In fact, we look forward to finding new ways to torture each other. We would like to thank our incredible friends and families for their love and support ❤ xoxo Lea & @female_trouble,” Lea wrote on Instagram.

Chelsea and Lea were going to get married on January 8, which was Lea‘s parents’ wedding anniversary. The pair got engaged in February of 2015.