President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 4:14 pm

Ryan Gosling Would Love to Guest-Star on This TV Show

Ryan Gosling Would Love to Guest-Star on This TV Show

Will we ever see Ryan Gosling on television again?

The 36-year-old Golden Globe winner recently revealed which show he would love to appear on.

“I don’t know if there’s a place for me on the show Atlanta but I’m a big fan of that show,” Ryan told U.K.’s Metro.

He added, “I think it’s pretty great. There’s a lot of good TV out there right now.”

Pictured: Ryan attends the gala screening of his new film La La Land with co-star Emma Stone and director Damien Chazelle at Ham Yard Hotel on Thursday (January 12) in London, England.

FYI: Emma is wearing The Row dress and Jimmy Choo heels with Sara Weinstock and EFFY jewelry.
