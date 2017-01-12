Scott Eastwood Looks Ripped While Surfing in Sydney

Scott Eastwood shows off his shirtless body in these new photos!

The 30-year-old actor was spotted surfing on Bondi Beach on Wednesday (January 11) in Sydney, Australia.

Scott is in the country filming his new movie Pacific Rim: Uprising.

“Thanks to the Sydney crew for another great day of training. Nicest guys in the world and all weapons!! Good luck on your next fight Rob. @robwhittakermma

@graciejiujitsusmestingrange,” Scott recently posted on Instagram with a photo of him training at a gym.