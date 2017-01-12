Top Stories
Thu, 12 January 2017 at 12:51 pm

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Bare Bum in Sexy Thong

Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Bare Bum in Sexy Thong

Selena Gomez looks super sultry in this new photo.

The 24-year-old songstress appears in a new pic posted to photographer Mert AlasInstagram account in which she bares her bum in a gold thong.

Selena gives the camera a sexy look in the hotel room mirror, with her back tattoo on display and a towel draped across her.

Mert captioned the photo “Beauty and the Beast,” which you can see below.

In case you missed it, Selena was spotted kissing rumored new beau The Weeknd while out to dinner in Santa Monica this week!


