Selena Gomez & The Weeknd's Relationship: Find Out Why They Went Public

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were caught kissing and cuddling after a dinner date this week, all but confirming they’re dating!

Now, fans are curious about their relationship timeline! The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) and his ex Bella Hadid broke up last year.

“At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret,” a source told E News!. “But they’ve decided they really don’t care if everyone knows about them.”

“Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album,” another source said about the relationship. “Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for.”

“Abel though always had a thing for Selena,” the source added. “He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy. They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other.”

Check out all of the first photos of Selena and The Weeknd on their date night!