Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 9:36 pm

Soulja Boy’s House Robbed Amid Chris Brown Feud (Report)

Soulja Boy’s House Robbed Amid Chris Brown Feud (Report)

Soulja Boy‘s Hollywood Hills home was burglarized on Tuesday morning (January 10), TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources say a man broke into the 26-year-old rapper’s house, knocking down the front door an stealing about $10,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry.

Soulja Boy wasn’t home at the time, but his surveillance cameras got some footage of the suspect. Police are still on the lookout.

The crime took place during an ongoing feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, involving a photo of Chris‘ ex Karrueche Tran.
Photos: WENN
