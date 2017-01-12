Soulja Boy’s House Robbed Amid Chris Brown Feud (Report)

Soulja Boy‘s Hollywood Hills home was burglarized on Tuesday morning (January 10), TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources say a man broke into the 26-year-old rapper’s house, knocking down the front door an stealing about $10,000 in cash and $12,000 in jewelry.

Soulja Boy wasn’t home at the time, but his surveillance cameras got some footage of the suspect. Police are still on the lookout.

The crime took place during an ongoing feud between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown, involving a photo of Chris‘ ex Karrueche Tran.