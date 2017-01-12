Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 8:34 pm

Taylor Swift Celebrates Zayn Malik's Birthday By Sharing 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video Still!

Taylor Swift Celebrates Zayn Malik's Birthday By Sharing 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Video Still!

Zayn Malik is celebrating his 24th birthday today (January 12) and his “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” collaborator Taylor Swift is ringing in the day by sharing a still from their upcoming music video!

The 27-year-old singer tweeted out the picture and said, “HAPPY Z DAY.”

This is the first time that Taylor has tweeted in over a month, when she took to the social media app to share her song with her 83 million followers.

Taylor and Zayn‘s song is featured on the soundtrack for Fifty Shades Darker, which will be released soon!
Photos: WENN
