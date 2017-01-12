The Weeknd Debuts 'Party Monster' Music Video - Watch Here'!

The Weeknd channels his inner “Party Monster” in the just released thrilling music video for his latest single!

The clip sees the 26-year-old hit-maker behind the wheel, driving through the desert before some sort of psychedelics hit and everything gets blurry in the trippy BRTHR-directed clip.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

“Party Monster,” which features uncredited vocals by Lana Del Rey, is included on The Weeknd‘s brand new album Starboy.

If you missed it, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed kissing this week!

Watch the music video below…



The Weeknd – ‘Party Monster’