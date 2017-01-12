The Weeknd Reveals Thoughts on Marriage & Having Kids: 'First Thing Would Be Kids'

The Weeknd takes the cover of GQ‘s February 2017 issue, along with Chance the Rapper.

Here’s what the 26-year-old singer had to share with the mag:

On why he chopped off his signature hair: “I couldn’t walk around without seeing the fuckin’ Weeknd hair. That’s what I called it. New artists, artists that have been around forever––I’m not going to say any names––but they were fuckin’ growing their hair. I worked really hard on this album. And I felt like I need to relieve a lot of stress. [Cutting off my hair] feels good, ‘cause I get to blend in. If I want to go to a club, I can just go and I’m not there. I can go to a restaurant and I’m not there. I look like everybody else, which is boring, but maybe I just want to look like everybody else for a bit.”

On his sexual appeal: “I don’t think that’s real. Listen, I’m not walkin’ around like f*ckin’ Idris Elba, know what I mean? …I’m not gonna walk into the club and be like, ‘Oh sh*t I’m the sexiest guy in here.’ The reason why they want to f*ck with me is because of what I do [in the studio]. So I’d rather just focus on doing that.”

On the possibility of marriage and kids: “I feel like I’m the kind of guy that would have kids before getting married. The first thing would be kids. Marriage is scary to me, man.”

If you missed it, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd were photographed kissing this week!

For more from The Weeknd, visit GQ.com.

