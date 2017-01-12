Tom Hardy Explains Why He Went to TV for FX's 'Taboo'

Tom Hardy‘s new series Taboo is getting ready to premiere on FX and he helped promote the show at the 2017 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Thursday (January 12) at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by co-stars Michael Kelly, Oona Chaplin, and David Hayman.

Tom explained that he decided to do the show because he wanted to play the character so badly. He opened up about trying to get creator Steven Knight to work on the show with him and dad Chips Hardy.

“We begged Steve to write our story because we had a concept and a basic treatment of the character, and Steve was busy and he had an offer informally, which was, ‘If you do Locke and Peaky Blinders, I would love to do your pilot and rewrite your title.’ That’s where it all started, and the three of us set about trying to create a new piece of work,” he said (via IGN).

