Top Stories
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 12:40 pm

VIDEO: Dax Shepard & Michael Peña Have a Very Awkward Encounter in 'CHiPs' Trailer!

VIDEO: Dax Shepard & Michael Peña Have a Very Awkward Encounter in 'CHiPs' Trailer!

Dax Shepard and Michael Peña have a very awkward moment in the debut trailer for their movie CHiPs!

The movie CHiPs is a remake of the popular NBC television show form in 1977, originally starring Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada.

Kristen Bell, Dax‘s real life wife, also appears in the film and can be seen briefly in the trailer as well.

CHiPS premieres in theaters on March 24. Be sure to check it out! Watch the trailer below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Michael Pena, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here