VIDEO: Dax Shepard & Michael Peña Have a Very Awkward Encounter in 'CHiPs' Trailer!

Dax Shepard and Michael Peña have a very awkward moment in the debut trailer for their movie CHiPs!

The movie CHiPs is a remake of the popular NBC television show form in 1977, originally starring Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada.

Kristen Bell, Dax‘s real life wife, also appears in the film and can be seen briefly in the trailer as well.

CHiPS premieres in theaters on March 24. Be sure to check it out! Watch the trailer below…