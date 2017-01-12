Top Stories
Thu, 12 January 2017 at 1:14 pm

VIDEO: Jessica Biel Says Her Restaurant Au Fudge Is 'Definitely Not Making Money'

VIDEO: Jessica Biel Says Her Restaurant Au Fudge Is 'Definitely Not Making Money'

Jessica Biel successfully launched her first restaurant venture Au Fudge over the summer, but she admits that the restaurant business is “way harder” than being a producer of her latest film The Book of Love!

“It is going well. Honestly, the restaurant business is way harder than being a producer,” the 34-year-old actress expressed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday evening (January 11) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Biel

“[We're] definitely not making money,” Jessica added. “Nobody’s making money in the restaurant business, in my experience, at least not yet. We just felt like it was something that my friend group, my friends who had kids before I did, we wanted to go hang out with them, but they were stuck going to Chuck E. Cheese’s birthday parties. Or, they had kids and they didn’t have a babysitter. What do you do, where do you go?”


Jessica Biel’s Restaurant For Moms

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Max Mara coat on her way into Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Click inside to watch the rest of Jessica Biel’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


Jessica Biel Was Pregnant During Filming of New Movie

Jessica Biel Was Justin Timberlake’s Boss
