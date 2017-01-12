VIDEO: Jessica Biel Says Her Restaurant Au Fudge Is 'Definitely Not Making Money'

Jessica Biel successfully launched her first restaurant venture Au Fudge over the summer, but she admits that the restaurant business is “way harder” than being a producer of her latest film The Book of Love!

“It is going well. Honestly, the restaurant business is way harder than being a producer,” the 34-year-old actress expressed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday evening (January 11) in Los Angeles.

“[We're] definitely not making money,” Jessica added. “Nobody’s making money in the restaurant business, in my experience, at least not yet. We just felt like it was something that my friend group, my friends who had kids before I did, we wanted to go hang out with them, but they were stuck going to Chuck E. Cheese’s birthday parties. Or, they had kids and they didn’t have a babysitter. What do you do, where do you go?”



