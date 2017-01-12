Top Stories
These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 10:01 am

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question!

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question!

Khloe Kardashian and James Corden played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (January 11) – and this will be the best video you watch all day!

The premise of the game is, answer the posed question, and if you don’t answer, you have to eat something disgusting (like bird saliva, fish eye, or a 1,000 year old egg).

The first question James asked Khloe was what was her least favorite E! reality show: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody?

“I did not even know Sex With Brody was a show,” Khloe said. “So I guess I would say Sex With Brody. I mean, and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two.”

Khloe is asked if she believes O.J. did it, and chooses to eat a fish eye instead!

Later, James answers which celeb has been rude to him (Pierce Brosnan), and is asked who has been the worst singer on Carpool Karaoke. Watch below.
Just Jared on Facebook
khloe kardashian spill guts fill guts james corden 01
khloe kardashian spill guts fill guts james corden 02
khloe kardashian spill guts fill guts james corden 03
khloe kardashian spill guts fill guts james corden 04
khloe kardashian spill guts fill guts james corden 05
khloe kardashian spill guts fill guts james corden 06

Photos: CBS
Posted to: James Corden, Khloe Kardashian, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here