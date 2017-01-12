VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question!

Khloe Kardashian and James Corden played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday (January 11) – and this will be the best video you watch all day!

The premise of the game is, answer the posed question, and if you don’t answer, you have to eat something disgusting (like bird saliva, fish eye, or a 1,000 year old egg).

The first question James asked Khloe was what was her least favorite E! reality show: Rob & Chyna, I Am Cait or Sex With Brody?

“I did not even know Sex With Brody was a show,” Khloe said. “So I guess I would say Sex With Brody. I mean, and Rob & Chyna. I’ll say two.”

Khloe is asked if she believes O.J. did it, and chooses to eat a fish eye instead!

Later, James answers which celeb has been rude to him (Pierce Brosnan), and is asked who has been the worst singer on Carpool Karaoke. Watch below.