Top Stories
Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 1:57 pm

VIDEO: Maisie Williams Tears Up in Intense 'iBoy' Trailer

VIDEO: Maisie Williams Tears Up in Intense 'iBoy' Trailer

Check out this brand new trailer for Maisie Williams‘ upcoming film iBoy!

The movie follows Tom (Bill Milner), an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain.

He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers.

With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy (Williams).

iBoy hits Netflix on January 27!


Netflix iBoy Trailer
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Bill Milner, Maisie Williams, Movies, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here