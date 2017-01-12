VIDEO: Maisie Williams Tears Up in Intense 'iBoy' Trailer

Check out this brand new trailer for Maisie Williams‘ upcoming film iBoy!

The movie follows Tom (Bill Milner), an average teenager whose world is turned on its head when a violent encounter with local thugs leaves fragments of his shattered smartphone embedded in his brain.

He wakes from a coma to discover that returning to normal teenage life is impossible because he has developed a strange set of superpowers.

With these new powers he sets out to seek revenge on the gang, who also assaulted his best friend Lucy (Williams).

iBoy hits Netflix on January 27!



Netflix iBoy Trailer