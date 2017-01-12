Top Stories
These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

These Stars All Turned Down Trump's Inauguration Performer Invite

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 9:32 am

VIDEO: Micheal Keaton Apologizes For 'Hidden Fences' Golden Globes Mistake!

VIDEO: Micheal Keaton Apologizes For 'Hidden Fences' Golden Globes Mistake!

Micheal Keaton is speaking out after he was criticized for accidentally calling the movie Hidden Figures by the name “Hidden Fences” when announcing Octavia Spencer during the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

While promoting his latest film The Founder, the 65-year-old actor offered a genuine apology to The Associated Press and said anyone who reads something discriminatory into the flub is “extraordinarily incorrect.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Micheal Keaton

“I mean, almost like calling Al Gore a climate-change denier,” Michael added. Like with a capital I, incorrect.”

Pictured: Michael joining producer Jeremy Renner, and co-stars Nick Offerman and his wife Megan Mullally, Laura Dern, John Carroll Lynch, B.J. Novak, Griff Furst, Justin Randell Brooke, Kate Kneeland and director John Lee Hancock at the premiere of The Founder held at the Cinerama Dome on Wednesday (January 11) in Los Angeles.


Micheal Keaton Apologizes For ‘Hidden Fences’ Flub

40+ pictures inside of Michael Keaton and others at the premiere of The Founder
Just Jared on Facebook
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 01
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 02
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 03
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 04
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 05
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 06
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 07
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 08
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 09
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 10
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 11
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 12
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 13
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 14
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 15
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 16
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 17
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 18
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 19
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 20
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 21
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 22
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 23
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 24
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 25
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 26
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 27
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 28
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 29
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 30
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 31
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 32
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 33
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 34
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 35
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 36
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 37
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 38
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 39
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 40
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 41
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 42
micheal keaton apologizes for hidden fences golden globes mistake 43

Credit: Kevin Winter, Adriana M. Barraza; Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: B.J. Novak, Griff Furst, Jeremy Renner, John Carroll Lynch, Justin Randell Brooke, Kate Kneeland, Laura Dern, Megan Mullally, Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here