VIDEO: Micheal Keaton Apologizes For 'Hidden Fences' Golden Globes Mistake!

Micheal Keaton is speaking out after he was criticized for accidentally calling the movie Hidden Figures by the name “Hidden Fences” when announcing Octavia Spencer during the Best Supporting Actress category at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

While promoting his latest film The Founder, the 65-year-old actor offered a genuine apology to The Associated Press and said anyone who reads something discriminatory into the flub is “extraordinarily incorrect.”

“I mean, almost like calling Al Gore a climate-change denier,” Michael added. Like with a capital I, incorrect.”

Pictured: Michael joining producer Jeremy Renner, and co-stars Nick Offerman and his wife Megan Mullally, Laura Dern, John Carroll Lynch, B.J. Novak, Griff Furst, Justin Randell Brooke, Kate Kneeland and director John Lee Hancock at the premiere of The Founder held at the Cinerama Dome on Wednesday (January 11) in Los Angeles.



Micheal Keaton Apologizes For ‘Hidden Fences’ Flub

