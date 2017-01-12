Top Stories
Thu, 12 January 2017 at 8:31 am

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages To Her On 'Tonight Show'!

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages To Her On 'Tonight Show'!

Michelle Obama had an epic final late night appearance as first lady on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon!

During the episode last night (January 11), the 52-year-old U.S first lady talked about the initiatives she’ll continue to work on after her time in the White House ends and even took some time to write some thank you notes with Jimmy, the first one being a note to her husband President Barack Obama.

“Thank you, Barack, for proving you’re not a lame duck but my very own silver fox,” Michelle said, adding, “I’m angling for a good gift.”

Michelle also took part in a emotional segment where she surprised fans that demonstrated why so many will miss her as America’s first lady – Watch it below!


Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages to Her

Click inside to watch the rest of Michelle Obama’s appearance on The Tonight Show…


Thank You Notes with First Lady Michelle Obama

Catchphrase with Michelle Obama, Dave Chappelle & Jerry Seinfeld

Stevie Wonder Sings “Isn’t She Lovely”/”My Cherie Amour” to Michelle Obama

First Lady Michelle Obama Talks Life After FLOTUS

First Lady Michelle Obama Sends a Heartfelt Thanks to Her Mom-in-Chief

First Lady Michelle Obama Gets Emotional Saying Goodbye
Credit: Andrew Lipovsky; Photos: NBC
