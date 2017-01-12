VIDEO: President Obama Surprises Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Vice President Joe Biden was surprised by President Barack Obama during a special ceremony today – he awarded the VP with the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction.

In the video below, you can see the Vice President’s extreme shock at the honor, and as he finds out the news, he turns away to wipe tears from his eyes.

You may remember back in November, Ellen DeGeneres teared up while receiving the very same honor from the President.

Watch the Vice President in the touching moment below…

JUST IN: Pres. Obama surprises an emotional VP Biden with nation's highest civilian honor, Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction. pic.twitter.com/XtqlijL29g — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2017

Click inside to watch Joe Biden’s speech after receiving the medal…