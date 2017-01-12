Top Stories
President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 4:35 pm

VIDEO: President Obama Surprises Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

VIDEO: President Obama Surprises Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Vice President Joe Biden was surprised by President Barack Obama during a special ceremony today – he awarded the VP with the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom with Distinction.

In the video below, you can see the Vice President’s extreme shock at the honor, and as he finds out the news, he turns away to wipe tears from his eyes.

You may remember back in November, Ellen DeGeneres teared up while receiving the very same honor from the President.

Watch the Vice President in the touching moment below…

Click inside to watch Joe Biden’s speech after receiving the medal…

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here