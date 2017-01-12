VIDEO: Serena Williams Dances Around in Her Sports Bra

Serena Williams has some serious moves!

The 35-year-old tennis player, who is also the ambassador of the Australian intimates brand Berlei, appears in a new ad for the brand in which she dances around in her sports bra.

“Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa,” she captioned the video, which you can watch below.

Pictured: Serena leads a dance class during a press day for unveiling the new Berlei campaign on Thursday (January 12) at The Blackman in Melbourne, Australia.