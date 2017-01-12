Top Stories
President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 4:36 pm

VIDEO: Serena Williams Dances Around in Her Sports Bra

VIDEO: Serena Williams Dances Around in Her Sports Bra

Serena Williams has some serious moves!

The 35-year-old tennis player, who is also the ambassador of the Australian intimates brand Berlei, appears in a new ad for the brand in which she dances around in her sports bra.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Serena Williams

“Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun – and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you. I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go. What do you do for you? #DoItForYourself @berleiaus @berleiusa,” she captioned the video, which you can watch below.

Pictured: Serena leads a dance class during a press day for unveiling the new Berlei campaign on Thursday (January 12) at The Blackman in Melbourne, Australia.
Just Jared on Facebook
serena williams berlei campaign australia 01
serena williams berlei campaign australia 02
serena williams berlei campaign australia 03
serena williams berlei campaign australia 04
serena williams berlei campaign australia 05
serena williams berlei campaign australia 06
serena williams berlei campaign australia 07
serena williams berlei campaign australia 08
serena williams berlei campaign australia 09
serena williams berlei campaign australia 10
serena williams berlei campaign australia 11
serena williams berlei campaign australia 12
serena williams berlei campaign australia 13
serena williams berlei campaign australia 14
serena williams berlei campaign australia 15
serena williams berlei campaign australia 16

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Serena Williams

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here