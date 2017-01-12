VIDEO: Stevie Wonder Pays Tribute to Michelle Obama on Her Final Days as First Lady

Stevie Wonder is thanking Michelle Obama for her time as the First Lady of the United States.

The 66-year-old performer stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where Michelle was a guest to perform an emotional tribute to her on her final days in the White House.

VIDEO: Michelle Obama Surprises People Recording Goodbye Messages To Her On ‘Tonight Show’!

Stevie performed two of his classic songs – “Isn’t She Lovely” and “My Cherie Amour” – and changed up a few of his lyrics to sing “You’ll always be First Lady in our lives.”

The tribute left Michelle speechless and emotional as she hugged Stevie after his performance.

Watch Stevie Wonder‘s sweet tribute to Michelle Obama below.



Stevie Wonder’s Tribute to Michelle Obama on The Tonight Show