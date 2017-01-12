Thu, 12 January 2017 at 8:42 pm
VIDEO: Tom Brady Makes Everything (Even Eating Pancakes) Look Epic in First Super Bowl Ad
With the Super Bowl less than a month away, it’s time to start getting excited for all the commercials coming up!
Intel has just released its 30-second spot for the February 5th game, featuring Tom Brady.
In the ad, the 39-year-old Patriots quarterback makes even the most mundane tasks look “epic” – including getting out of bed, brushing his teeth, and eating pancakes… off the floor.
Plus, there’s a super cute dog.
Watch below!
Brady Everyday | Tom Brady | Intel
