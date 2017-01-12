Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 8:42 pm

VIDEO: Tom Brady Makes Everything (Even Eating Pancakes) Look Epic in First Super Bowl Ad

VIDEO: Tom Brady Makes Everything (Even Eating Pancakes) Look Epic in First Super Bowl Ad

With the Super Bowl less than a month away, it’s time to start getting excited for all the commercials coming up!

Intel has just released its 30-second spot for the February 5th game, featuring Tom Brady.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tom Brady

In the ad, the 39-year-old Patriots quarterback makes even the most mundane tasks look “epic” – including getting out of bed, brushing his teeth, and eating pancakes… off the floor.

Plus, there’s a super cute dog.

Watch below!


Brady Everyday | Tom Brady | Intel
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube/Intel
Posted to: Tom Brady

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Kim Kardashian jets off for her first public appearance since her robbery - TMZ
  • Justin Bieber is NOT playing George Michael in a film - Gossip Cop
  • Ed Sheeran performs The Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song! - Just Jared Jr
  • Kim Richards blasts Lisa Rinna again over RHOBH feud - Radar
  • Idris Elba wants you to be his Valentine - Lainey Gossip
  • Is Peter Dinklage joining the new Avengers movie? - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here