Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell On Reuniting For 'Prison Break' Reboot: 'We Are Like Brothers At This Point'

Prison Break doesn’t make its grand return until April, but stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell are already opening up about reuniting for the reboot!

“It’s more of the same, but we’re a lot older. That’s the twist,” Wentworth, 44, joked while speaking at the Prison Break panel during the FOX portion of the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour held at Langham Hotel on Wednesday (January 11) in Pasadena, Calif.

“We are like brothers at this point,” Wentworth added (via ET). “When I see him, there’s a level of comfort and familiarity that is like when I get together with family. I know that he has my back and I have his, and we get each other’s rhythm and style. We have a shorthand on set, so there’s a layer of comfort when I work with Dom.”

Wentworth and Dominic, 46, were joined at their panel by co-stars Rockmond Dunbar, Robert Knepper, Mark Feuerstein, Sarah Wayne Callies, and creator/executive producer Paul Scheuring. In case you missed it, check out the new trailer here!

