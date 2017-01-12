What Is 'American Horror Story' Season 7 Theme? It Will Be 'Shrouded in Secrecy'

American Horror Story season seven is expected to debut later this year, but fans want to know, what is the theme!?

At the network’s TCA today, FX chief John Landgraf said, “We know explicitly what seventh season is about, but not eight and nine. I’m really excited about season 7, and utterly confident that eight and nine will be unique and interesting.

“It will still be shrouded in secrecy,” he added, implying we may not know the theme until the season airs! If you didn’t know, season six was also shrouded in secrecy. The season six theme was only revealed when it aired.

Some fans believe season seven could be set at sea because of this promo!