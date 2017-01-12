Top Stories
VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian Eats Fish Eye Instead of Answering O.J. Simpson Question

New Couple Alert!? Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Kiss in Hot New Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Thu, 12 January 2017 at 2:00 pm

Who Is Performing at Trump's Inauguration?

These celebrity musicians and performers have agreed to perform at Donald Trump‘s inauguration happening next week in Washington, DC.

It seems that Trump‘s planners for the event had some trouble booking acts for the event, as there are currently only three confirmed performers. Stay tuned as more may be added.

If you missed it, find out which performers told Donald Trump “no” when asked to perform at the January 20 event.

Click through the slideshow below to find out who is confirmed to perform at the Donald Trump inauguration next week….
    A very short and unimpressive list. You just know it annoys and bothers him that the popular kids won’t come to his birthday party.

