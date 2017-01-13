Top Stories
Robin Thicke Accused of Child Abuse, Paula Patton Denied Request to Limit His Joint Custody

President Obama Surprises VP Joe Biden with Medal of Freedom

Selena Gomez &amp; The Weeknd Spotted Kissing - See the Hot Photos!

Did Sylvester Stallone's Daughters Shade the Kardashians?

Fri, 13 January 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio Makes a Splash in Another Sexy Bikini

Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys a dip in the ocean as she hits the beach on Monday afternoon (January 9) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The 35-year-old model looked super sexy in a purple leaf-printed as she hit the beach with her friends and family.

The day before, Alessandra rocked a bright neon-blue bikini as she sipped on a drink while strolling the beach.

Alessandra has been in her native Brazil for the past few weeks celebrating some time off during the holidays.
